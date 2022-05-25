Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.98. Samsara shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,124 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

