Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

SAFM opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.04. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

