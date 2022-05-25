Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $24.35. Sasol shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 532 shares traded.

SSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

