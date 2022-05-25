Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $24.35. Sasol shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 532 shares traded.
SSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
