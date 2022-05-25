Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 62,574 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Spotify Technology worth $48,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

