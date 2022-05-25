Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.44% of Allegion worth $51,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $138,829,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Allegion by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

