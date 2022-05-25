Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 50,003 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $55,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Globe Life by 19.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Globe Life by 62.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

