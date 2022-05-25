Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $60,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

