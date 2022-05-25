Schroder Investment Management Group Has $62.69 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $62,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.