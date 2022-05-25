Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,504 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.94% of Switch worth $65,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,440,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 837.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.