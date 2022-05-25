Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $53,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $328.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.09. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

