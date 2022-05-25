Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 639 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trimble were worth $54,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

