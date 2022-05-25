Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.68

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 32653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,146,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

