Scott J. Montross Sells 2,500 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $78,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,709.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

