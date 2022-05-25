Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

