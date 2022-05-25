Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $199.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $170.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $840.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. 277,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,712. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

