Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 604.73. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

SHB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.12) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.05) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($7.99).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

