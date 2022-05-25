Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

