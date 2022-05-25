Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Rises By 1,245.5%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 1,245.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TETC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,911. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

