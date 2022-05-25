Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 1,363 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,895,000 after acquiring an additional 206,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

