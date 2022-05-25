Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.49 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

