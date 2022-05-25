Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 1,033 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

