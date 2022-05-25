Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

