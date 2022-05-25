Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.67 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

