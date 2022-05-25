Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

SWK stock opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.27. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.