Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $962,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,355.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.99.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

