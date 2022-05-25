Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $994,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

