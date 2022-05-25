Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

