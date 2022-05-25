Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.37 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.