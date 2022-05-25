Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

