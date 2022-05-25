Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,902 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

