Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 15,766.7% in May

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 15,766.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 182,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,172. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

