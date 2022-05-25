Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

