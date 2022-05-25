Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $74.98. 9,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

