SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.