Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

NYSE:SKX traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 1,290,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,133. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

