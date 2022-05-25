Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.