Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Up 4.9%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 18,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 896,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 155.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

