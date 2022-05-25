SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SNCAF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

