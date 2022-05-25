SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Shares Down 8.7%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 1,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.