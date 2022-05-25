Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stake Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.25% of Sohu.com worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 112,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,098. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.