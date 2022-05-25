Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
SRNE stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.43.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.