Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

