Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

