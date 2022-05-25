S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $322.20 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.89 and its 200 day moving average is $414.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in S&P Global by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

