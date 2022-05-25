SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,892 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 71,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,741. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

