Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $59.89 Average PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $33.20 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

