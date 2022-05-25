Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $178.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.44 million and the highest is $181.04 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $714.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.24 million to $718.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.82 million, with estimates ranging from $848.44 million to $878.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

