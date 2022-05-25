Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits One Day Volume of $62.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $40,787.26 and approximately $62.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,067.44 or 0.99977638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,310 coins and its circulating supply is 484,201 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.