S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post $84.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $83.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $341.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 148,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

