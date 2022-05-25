Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

